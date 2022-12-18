US organization demands resumption of path of peace with Cuba

It is time for the United States to return to the path of peace with Cuba, the Code Pink organization said Saturday, on the anniversary of the announcement of the normalization of bilateral relations, which were affected during the Donald Trump administration.

The US solidarity association stressed in a tweet that during the Government of Barack Obama (2009-2017) there were a series of steps that allowed for the opening of embassies in the capitals of the two countries and the establishment of ties.

However, this process rolled back during the Trump administration (2017-2021), which intensified the economic, commercial, and financial blockade against Cuba and applied more than 240 unilateral coercive measures that included impediments to family reunification and immigration services, the suspension of remittances, obstacles to travel to Cuba and the cancellation of cruises.

“Biden chose to defend Trump’s policies on Cuba instead of Obama’s,” Code Pink insisted, hence reiterating his call for understanding.

On December 17, 2014, Obama and then-President Raúl Castro (2008-2018) announced that the United States and the Caribbean country would resume diplomatic ties.

In the following months, the two countries signed cooperation agreements and memorandums on health care, environment, agriculture, education, scheduled flights, and mail transportation.