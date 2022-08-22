Electricity and agriculture designated a significant formula for Cuba

Agricultural managers in Cuba are looking for tools that allow them to solve the sector’s problems and stimulate different spheres such as energy, with an emphasis on energy saving, says an official report.

To this end, a guide of 100 questions and answers was created by the Sembrar con Ciencia (“Sowing With Science”) movement, designed to promote sustainable production.

The local press reports that the guide suggests a series of measures, from updating the contracted demand for electricity to separating the energy expenditure of pumping water for irrigation from lighting electricity consumption.

One’s actions to reduce spending are not only valid, but also essential. That is why they should focus on the concept of using electricity for irrigation, and the alternatives to minimize spending are related to energy efficiency and the use of renewable energy sources, the article explains.

This is influenced by the correct selection of the irrigation equipment (pump), appropriate to the depth of the water in the well dedicated for this, as well as the demand contracted in the commercial office of the Electric Company.

Pig and cattle producers can use technologies such as solar heaters for the bathing processes in the sanitary filters.

These elements, as significant examples, are part of the agricultural strategies aimed at boosting the economy and saving energy carriers, as reiterated in the press report.