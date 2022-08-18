A team of experts from the Cuban Ministry of Health is in the province of Sancti Spíritus to monitor actions against the growing spread of dengue in recent weeks

Cuban Health Expert Teams Oversee Actions against Dengue Fever

Health Ministry official Doctor Fernando Trujillo, who heads the expert team visiting the central province, told the Cuban News Agency that they will tour hospitals and all healthcare centers.

The doctor said that several expert teams from the Health Ministry are visiting several Cuban provinces to assist in the fight against Dengue, a disease transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquito.

The experts toured local health centers in Sancti Spiritus, where they met with local health authorities about the objectives of their visit. They expressed the need for home confinement to persons suffering from the first stage of Dengue Fever, which needs the assistance of community doctors and nurses.

They also considered the actions to be taken at health centers, which must be reinforced including emergency wards.

The experts also insisted in the protocols to deal with children with symptoms and this includes the hospitalization of kids below two years of age, particularly those intolerant to oral feeding or with conditions that could put their lives at risk