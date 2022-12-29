Cuban authorities clarify passport prices

Authorities of the Cuban Ministry of the Interior today clarified that the formalities and price for issuing passports are maintained

The agency reiterated that the procedures and formalities established by the Law in this regard are maintained and no modification in their cost is foreseen in the immediate future.

In a press release, the Ministry pointed out that in the last few weeks several citizens have gone to the offices in the country to inquire about the possibility of an increase in the price of the current passport or the limitation of the acquisition of the travel document by a certain group of people.

In this sense, the Directorate of Identification, Immigration, and Foreigners Affairs suggested disregarding any “unfounded rumor” or information that is not published through official means and by the pertinent authorities.

Recently, the Directorate of Consular Affairs and Cubans Resident Abroad of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed that the automatic extension, free of charge, of uninterrupted stay abroad, remains in force; beyond 24 months, without implying the loss of the status of resident in the national territory.

In addition, the possibility of returning to Cuba, on an exceptional basis and for one time, with an expired passport and without extension, is maintained for those residents in the national territory who were abroad on March 19, 2020, and have not yet returned to Cuba.