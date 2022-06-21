Cuba works for stability in power generation

Cuba continues the maintenance work in the power generation plants and its rapid connection to the National Electric Power System, as part of the service stability strategy for the summer

According to Cuban authorities, the priority is the attention to the electro-energy situation, in which “we are working very hard, with great commitment and responsibility”, President Miguel Diaz-Canel recently said.

After receiving maintenance, unit one of the Lidio Ramon Perez thermoelectric power plant, located in Felton, in eastern Holguin province, started up on Monday, but a leak was detected in the boiler that required work to be corrected.

In recent days, Diaz-Canel toured seven of the country’s power generation plants and exchanged with workers about their work.

Cuba is going through a complex situation in this sector, with breakdowns in several thermoelectric power plants, maintenance in others and daily deficits in the power generation.

According to press reports, the Felton unit and the Antonio Guiteras thermoelectric power plant, in western Matanza province, are fundamental to guarantee the stability of the National Electric Power System.

Last week, the head of State appeared on television and denounced the persecution by the United States that, with the imposition of the economic, commercial and financial blockade, hinders the Caribbean nation’s access to energy markets.