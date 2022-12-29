Cuba to administer Covid-19 booster shot to pregnant women

The Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology of Cuba (CIGB) reported on Thursday that a booster shot against Covid-19 will be administered to pregnant women in their last quarter of pregnancy.

Abdala Covid-19 vaccine

A booster shot with our homegrown vaccines will be given to pregnant women in the last quarter of pregnancy who received their last dose six months earlier and to women who are still breastfeeding.

“Abdala is a safe and very effective vaccine against Covid-19,” the scientific institution tweeted.

Recently, the CIGB ratified that the Abdala Covid-19 vaccine proved its safety and effectiveness in the fight against the pandemic.

The vaccine is well tolerated and has a low rate of mild adverse events: below 0.07 per 100,000 people.

Abdala is the first Covid-19 vaccine in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Since July 2021, it has been authorized for emergency use by the national regulatory body, after showing 92.28-percent effectiveness in the prevention of symptomatic disease and 90 percent effectiveness in severe patients affected by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.