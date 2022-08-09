Cuba reiterates call to eliminate nuclear weapons

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla said on Tuesday that the total elimination of nuclear weapons must be the highest priority when addressing the issue of disarmament.

Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings

On his twitter account, Rodríguez Parrilla pointed out that “the total elimination of nuclear weapons, in a transparent, verifiable and irreversible manner, is and must continue to be the highest priority in the field of disarmament.”

He added that this “is the only way to guarantee that humanity will never again suffer its terrible impact” and considered that nothing justifies continuing to be threatened by a huge nuclear arena.

Rodríguez Parrilla recalled the 77th anniversary of the atomic bombing by the United States of the Japanese city of Nagasaki, perpetrated on August 9, 1945, three days after they acted with equal barbarity on the city of Hiroshima.

He explained that there are currently “more than 13,000 nuclear weapons on the planet, 3,825 of which are ready for immediate use.”