Cuba reaffirms commitment to regular, orderly, safe migration

Cuba reaffirmed its commitment to guarantee a regular, orderly and safe migratory flow which contributes to prevent nationals from becoming victims of migrant smugglers and human trafficking.

Ernesto Soberón, Director-General of Consular Affairs and Cubans Residing Abroad, detailed on Twitter that thanks to correct application of migration agreement in force between Cuba and the Bahamas, 644 irregular migrants returned safely in 2022.

Currently, 125 Cubans remain in reception centers for irregular migrants in the Bahamas, who will deported in coming days and weeks, according to migration protocols, Soberón said.

Soberón assured the Cuban embassy in the bahamas keeps permanent contact with local authorities in order to guarantee consular attention to compatriots.