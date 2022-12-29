Cuba maintains an extension of stay abroad for its citizens

On Wednesday, Cuba reiterated the validity of the automatic free-of-charge extension of the uninterrupted stay of its nationals abroad beyond 24 months, without implying the loss of the resident status.

On his Twitter profile, the general director of Consular Affairs and Cuban Residents Abroad at the Cuban Foreign Ministry, Ernesto Soberón, pointed out that this permit will be maintained until further notice.

He added that Cuban residents who were abroad on March 19, 2020, and have not yet returned to Cuba have the possibility of returning exceptionally and only one time with an expired and without extension passport.

Cuba’s immigration law considers that a citizen has emigrated when he travels abroad for private business and remains uninterruptedly for more than 24 months without the corresponding authorization, or resides abroad without complying with current regulations.

This extension, announced by the Cuban Government in October 2020, was part of the provisions adopted based on the attention to cubans who are abroad during the Covid-19 pandemic.