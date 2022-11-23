ALBA-TCP hails dialogue between Colombian Government and ELN

The Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People’s Trade Agreement(ALBA-TCP) hailed the resumption of political dialogue between the Colombian Government and the guerrillas of the National Liberation Army (ELN).

In a statement released on Tuesday night, the Latin American and Caribbean integration organization said that the resumption of talks, after four years of interruption, is an example of social justice, peace, and democracy.

The Alliance particularly acknowledged the role of Cuba and Venezuela, committed as guarantor countries of this process, in strict compliance with this condition in a responsible and impartial manner.

The ALBA-TCP hoped for the success of political dialogue in order to make progress in a process of full construction of democracy and reaffirmed its commitment to all efforts to achieve total peace in that brotherly country.