COVID-19: UNICEF Makes Valuable Contribution to Cuba

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez thanked UNICEF for the donation on his Twitter account. (Photo: @UNICEFCuba).

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Tuesday thanked the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) for its valuable contribution to the fight against Covid-19.

In particular, the foreign minister highlighted on his Twitter account the donation of an oxygen generating plant, ‘a vital support for the tireless battle of our health professionals to save lives.’



The equipment, which arrived in Cuba last Saturday and has a capacity to produce 50 cubic meters per hour, was installed at the Carlos J. Finlay Hospital, which provides medical care to a large part of the population in Havana and nearby western provinces.



The UNICEF representative in Cuba, Brandão Có, noted that the organization will continue to redouble its actions to help and reinforce the Government’s efforts in the fight against the pandemic, as well as to favor medical care to the affected people, especially the most vulnerable.



Together with this plant, two oxygen generators negotiated by the Cuban Government arrived in the country and were taken to other health institutions.



The Cuban Civil Defense, the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment, the Comprehensive Automation Company (Cedai), attached to the Ministry of Industry, trade institutions, Cubaelectronica and private sector workers joined forces with UNICEF to make the shipment and installation a reality.

Cuba has received in recent days several donations from different nations, organizations, companies, solidarity movements and Cuban residents abroad to contribute to the fight against Covid-19 in the country.