COVID-19 in Cuba: 9 169 Cases and 65 Fatalities

Cuban health authorities reported on Monday 9169 new COVID-19 cases and 65 fatalities associated with the disease in the last 24 hours.

With the latest update, the Caribbean island now accumulates 526 837 cases diagnosed and 4088 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic on the island in March 2020.

As of midnight, there were 42042 active patients hospitalized islandwide.

For the first time, the Westernmost province of Pinar del Rio reported the highest number of cases. It was followed by Havana with 1072, Cienfuegos 1044, Ciego de Avila 992.