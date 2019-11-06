World Voices Demand End to U.S. Blockade against Cuba

Since 1992, the resolution presented by Cuba in this forum has been supported by the majority of the participants and the international community

Countries from different continents raised their voices on Wednesday at the UN General Assembly to call for an end to the US economic blockade against Cuba, which with its extraterritorial nature affects many nations.

The permanent representative of Vietnam to the UN, Danh Dinh Quy, stressed that this policy is a violation of Cubans’ human rights and also transgresses international law.



For his part, the Mexican Ambassador to the United Nations, Juan Ramon de la Fuente, expressed his rejection of unilateral measures against Cuba, such as the US blockade.



Syrian representative Bashar Al Jaafari condemned the unjust US policy against Cuba, whose effects go beyond that country’s borders.



The Ambassador of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Inga Rhonda King, denounced that the US blockade is a unilateral measure that represents an affront to all the principles on which international relations are based.



In addition, she highlighted the example and spirit of solidarity of Cuba in areas such as health and humanitarian assistance.



This Wednesday and Thursday, for the twenty-eighth consecutive occasion, the draft resolution ‘Necessity to end the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States of America against Cuba’ is being presented to the UN General Assembly.