World Backs Cuba’s Demand to End US Blockade

For more than two decades, the international community has supported Cuba’s demand the US puts an end to the economic, commercial and financial blockade on the island.

Between April 2017 and March 2018, there have been many expressions of support for the Caribbean island, some included in the report on Resolution 72/4 of the United Nations General Assembly entitled ”Necessity of ending the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States of America against Cuba.”

In September 2017, in the context of the 36th regular session of the Human Rights Council, about 24 developing countries and the African Group denounced the negative effects of the siege and demanded its elimination.

The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Group of 77 plus China also rejected in their Ministerial Declaration the application of the blockade on Cuba and the imposition of unilateral coercive measures against developing countries.

On November 1, 2017, the UN General Assembly approved for the 26th consecutive time the resolution entitled ‘Necessity of ending the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States of America against Cuba,’ which received 191 votes for and only 2 votes against (United States and Israel).

Another example of support for the Cuban claim was the statements to Prensa Latina by Senator of the Brazilian Democratic Movement Party, Roberto Requião, who described Donald Trump’s policy towards Havana as irrational nonsense.

According to Requião, Trump created an absolutely unrealistic theory about alleged acoustic attacks on the staff of the U.S. embassy in Cuba.

The words by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Rigoberta Menchu also worth mention, and her call to end that unilateral policy is considered an act of genocide.

According to the latest report issued by the Foreign Ministry, the blockade continues to be the main obstacle to the development of the Cuban economy and the full enjoyment of all human rights of the people of the Caribbean island.

On October 31, the international community will speak out at the UN General Assembly for the 27th consecutive time on a draft resolution calling for an end to the blockade.