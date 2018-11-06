Pyongyang Bids Impressive Farewell to Cuban President

The mythical and singular event included sports, acrobatics, music, theater, luminous drones, pyrotechnics, lights, a human blackboard, all with great precision

The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) bid farewell to Miguel Diaz-Canel, President of Cuba’s Councils of State and

Ministers, with an impressive spectacle of massive popular gymnastics, the Arirang celebration, Prensa Latina reported.

The show was also attended by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, and illuminated one of the last nights of this autumn in Pyongyang.

The party lasted about an hour and 40 minutes, with a soundtrack that mixed local and European traditional music and Cuban melodies such as the Guantanamera, adds the source.

The Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported on Twitter that the head of the Caribbean nation also met with Kim Jong Nam, President of the Presidium of the Supreme People’s Assembly, who ratified the invariable position of the party and people of the DPRK to foster friendship and solidarity with Cuba.

The new generations of Cubans will be loyal and faithful to our historical relations of brotherhood, Diaz-Canel said during the meeting.

The Cuban President also visited Kim Il Sung University, the first higher studies school built in North Korea in 1946, shortly after independence.

Diaz-Canel was accompanied by Pak Dong Ju, Prime Minister of the DPRK, and Kim Sung Tu, Chairman of the Committee on Education and the Committee on Solidarity with Cuba.