International Community Supports Cuba Draft Resolution at UN

Representatives from all over the world raised their voices in the plenary session of the UN General Assembly to support the draft resolution against the US blockade

The international community demonstrated on Wednesday at the UN, for the umpteenth time, its rejection of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States against Cuba for almost six decades.

Representatives from all over the world raised their voices in the plenary session of the UN General Assembly to support a draft resolution, presented by Havana, against this punitive policy.

Latin America and the Caribbean denounced the U.S. strategy, which they considered an obstacle to the development of Cuba.

The economic, commercial and financial blockade violates international law and the UN Charter, and constitutes a violation of Cuba’s right to interact fully with humanity, declared Venezuela’s ambassador to the UN, Samuel Moncada.

Speaking on behalf of the Non-Aligned Movement, Moncada denounced that the direct and indirect damage caused affects all Cuban sectors, including health, nutrition, agriculture, as well as investment, trade, tourism and banking.

Similarly, the Chinese ambassador, Ma Zhaoxu, called for respect for the legitimate right of peoples to self-determination and reaffirmed Beijing’s opposition to unilateral sanctions imposed by other countries.

Both Vietnam and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) criticized the blockade for the damage caused to the Cuban people.

On behalf of the G-77 and China, Egyptian representative Amr Abdellatif Aboulatta condemned Trump’s government’s policy and reiterated the forum’s commitment to the UN Charter, in particular the principle of non-intervention and non-interference in the internal affairs of states, which must be assumed by all.

As spokesman for the African group, the Moroccan Abdeslam Jasni urged Washington to put an end to this punitive measure, which he considered a stumbling block for the development of the island.