Cuban President Arrives in Russia for Official Visit

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel arrived in Moscow on Thursday on his first official visit to Russia, where he plans to meet with his counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

The Cuban leader arrived at Vnukovo 2 Airport from France, the first stopover on an international tour that will also take him to China, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Vietnam and Laos.

According to the Kremlin, during his stay in Moscow, Diaz-Canel and Putin will discuss the prospects of further deepening of the Russian-Cuban strategic partnership in several fields and will exchange opinions about international and regional issues.

The Cuban president’s visit to Russia comes after the signing in Havana of collaboration agreements worth more than 200 million dollars, in the presence of the Cuban Vice President Ricardo Cabrisas and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov.

The agreements are related to a wide range of areas such as energy, including the modernization of three power generation blocks; as well as iron and steel, sports and culture, among others.

Havana and Moscow also maintain exchange and political dialogue at the highest levels, which has been fruitful and useful in promoting bilateral relations in areas of mutual interest.