In a speech described by some critics as imperial and ultranationalist, President Donald Trump announced the new National Security Strategy (NSS) that will guide his administration in foreign policy and defense in the coming years.

His intervention yesterday afternoon in a building named after the former President Ronald Reagan (1981-1989), near the White House, Trump summed up the content of the document of about 70 pages that refers to China and Russia as the major obstacles against the global hegemonic endeavors of the United States.

With every decision and action we now place the ‘America First’, we are rebuilding our nation, our confidence and our position before the world, stated the president when presenting the NSS, which for the first time excludes the danger of climate change as a threat to U.S. national security.

Trump remained almost all the time within the script prepared by his advisors before an audience of military and high-level officials, where he reiterated that the interests of the northern nation are above the rest of the world.

The slogan North America First presided not only over the presentation of the president, but also in the spirit of the SSN, which from now on will be the ‘beacon’ to guide his Government, if he allows it, taking into account that sometimes he prefers to improvise and ignore the criteria of his closest advisers.