With every decision and action we now place the ‘America First’, we are rebuilding our nation, our confidence and our position before the world, stated the president when presenting the NSS, which for the first time excludes the danger of climate change as a threat to U.S. national security.
Trump remained almost all the time within the script prepared by his advisors before an audience of military and high-level officials, where he reiterated that the interests of the northern nation are above the rest of the world.
The slogan North America First presided not only over the presentation of the president, but also in the spirit of the SSN, which from now on will be the ‘beacon’ to guide his Government, if he allows it, taking into account that sometimes he prefers to improvise and ignore the criteria of his closest advisers.