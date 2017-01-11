Sancti Spiritus will be represented in the competition by team members Jorge Griñán (49kg), Yosbany Veitía (52kg), and Dariesky Palmero (60kg)

The franchise Domadores de Cuba (Cuba Tamers) let know the complete list of the Cuban fighters to represent the Caribbean island in the 7th World Series of Boxing (WSB), a list in which three Olympic Champions are included.

The three Olympic Champions are: Robeisy Ramirez (Rio de Janeiro, 2016, 56 kilograms), Arlen Lopez (75 kilograms) and Julio Cesar La Cruz (81 kilograms). These fighters are heading the list , but there are also included several World Champions, such as Joahnys Argilagos (49 kgs, Doha, 2015), Roniel Iglesias (69 kgs, Milan, 2009) and Lazaro Alvarez (three-time World Champion and twice a bronze medalist).

2016 WSB edition runners up Yosvany Veitia (52), Erislandy Savon (91) and silver medalist in Astana in 2013 Arisnoide Despaigne (69) also appear in the list of the team.

Other promising fighters, such as Andy Cruz (64 kgs) Osvary Morell (81 kgs, from the junior categories) and Jorge Griñán (49 kgs, also from juniors) are also included.

Domadores de Cuba will begin defending their throne next February 3, against the Venezuelan Caciques in the Havana Sports City Coliseum, as part of Pool A that they also share with Colombia, substitute of Mexico, and Cóndores of Argentina.

Meanwhile, Pool B will start fightuing activity with the Lions of Morocco, Thunder of Italy, France and Great Britain, and Pool C will have Russia, Chinese Dragons, Astana Wolves and Uzbeks Tigers.

The preliminaries will be extended until April 22, and the next round will advance six groups.

Domadores de Cuba. Payroll.

49 kg:

Joahnys Argilagos, Jorge Griñán and Oribel Poll.

52 kg:

Yosbany Veitía, Raicel Moncada and Luis Gabriel Correoso.

56 kg:

Robeisy Ramírez, Javier Ibáñez, Maikel Franco.

60 kg:

Lázaro Álvarez, Jorge Martínez and Dariesky Palmero.

64 kg:

Andy Cruz, Kevin Brown and Jorge Moirán.

69 kg: Roniel Iglesias, Antonio Bisset and Arisnoide Despaigne.

75 kg:

Arlen López, Osley Iglesias and Yainier Abreu.

81 kg:

Julio César La Cruz, Jorge Luis Garbey and Osvary Morell.

91 kg:

Erislandy Savón, Herich Ruiz and Enmanuel Reyes.

Más de 91 kg:

Yohandi Toirac, José Ángel Larduet and Yordan Hernández.