21st Handicraft Fair Opens in Havana

Handicrafts from Argentina, China, Guatemala, India, Mexico, Brazil, Uruguay and Cuba, among other countries, will be exhibited

A posthumous tribute to renowned Cuban stained glass artist Rosa Maria de la Terga marked the opening day of the 21st International Handicraft Fair, FIART 2017, which runs until December 17th.

Arturo Valdes, president of the Cuban Fund of Cultural Assets, said that following more than 40 years of continues career dedicated to promotion and rescue of stained glass techniques, De la Terga became one of the most virtuous exponents of this artistic expression.

‘With the slogan Art, Utility and Trade, the Fair is dedicated to stained-glass works, to the province of Santiago de Cuba, and to Commander in Chief Fidel Castro, on the first anniversary of his death,’ said Valdes.

The lifework of artists Jorge Luis Gil, Gregorio Jorge and Maura del Carmen Pineda was also recognized today.

Minister of Culture of Cuba Abel Prieto, President of the Union of Writers and Artists of Cuba Miguel Barnet, among other cultural important figures, were present at the opening ceremony.

Handicrafts from Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Spain, China, Guatemala, India, Mexico, Brazil, Uruguay and Cuba, among other countries, will be exhibited at the center Pabexpo during 12 days.